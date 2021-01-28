  1. Politics
Jan 28, 2021, 11:00 AM

Germany, US to closly cooperate on JCPOA

Germany, US to closly cooperate on JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – In a phone conversation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to cooperate closely on Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA).

“In their first call, FM HeikoMaas complimented his new US colleague SecBlinken on his appointment,” the German Foreign Ministry reported.

“Both agreed on cooperating closely on a broad range of issues such as China’s global role, the JCPOA, our joint engagement in Afghanistan, and the fight against climate change.”

Under US President Joe Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, Washington withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) - that imposed strict curbs on Tehran’s nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions. Trump instead reimposed sanctions.

Biden, who took office on Jan. 20, has said the United States will rejoin the pact “if Iran resumes strict compliance” with the nuclear agreement.

MNA/PR

News Code 169150

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News