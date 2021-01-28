Germany, US to closly cooperate on JCPOA

“In their first call, FM HeikoMaas complimented his new US colleague SecBlinken on his appointment,” the German Foreign Ministry reported.

“Both agreed on cooperating closely on a broad range of issues such as China’s global role, the JCPOA, our joint engagement in Afghanistan, and the fight against climate change.”

Under US President Joe Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, Washington withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) - that imposed strict curbs on Tehran’s nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions. Trump instead reimposed sanctions.

Biden, who took office on Jan. 20, has said the United States will rejoin the pact “if Iran resumes strict compliance” with the nuclear agreement.

