Eurasia has high capacity to export Iran's building materials

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Chamber of Commerce said that Eurasia enjoys high capacity and potential for exporting Iranian construction materials.

Speaking in a Conference of Economic Relations between Iran and Eurasia on Wed., Amir Abedi reiterated that Eurasia has high capacity and potential for exporting Iranian-made building materials.

He emphasized the high capacity of the country in the field of exporting construction materials including tiles and ceramics, glasses, wires and cables to Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) as well as Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

He said that Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys salient advantages in the field of technical-engineering services, water, electricity and energy fields, so that Iranian technical and engineering companies should register their companies in Kazakhstan in order to take part in development projects of this country and also use facilities from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

Some civil activists in Golestan province, who had visited Turkmenistan for exporting technical and engineering services as well as implementation of development projects, could not receive cost for implementation of these projects due to the sanctions, Ali Mohammad Choopani chairman of Gorgan Chamber of Commerce said.

This is while governments in other countries throw their weights behind contracts concluded in the field of exporting technical and engineering services and support these companies wholeheartedly, he added.

