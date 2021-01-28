Iran warns of probable change in coop. level with IAEA

Kazem Gharibabadi's remarks came in response to the condition of the new US administration for returning to the JCPOA.

In a tweet on Thursday, he wrote, "Cooperation and good-will are two-way streets NOT a one-way boulevard. The new law of the parliament has given also another chance to maintain the extremely unprecedented and impressive cooperation with the IAEA by removing the sanctions."

In another tweet, he continued, "Let's hope to see the opportunities won't be missed and the extra-ordinary cooperation is not back to ordinary."

