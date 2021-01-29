US must return to JCPOA within P5+1 framework: IPRC chief

Alireza Zakani made the remarks on Fri. and reiterated that United States has the right to return to JCPOA within the framework of P5+1 Group, otherwise, bilateral negotiations in the current situation is a step forward and wrong.

He pointed to the problems facing the new US President and some interpretations of renegotiating on JCPOA and stated that the existing problems in the country should be resolved based on capabilities and potentials of the country and efforts should be made to take advantage of all domestic capacities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zakani referred to former US President Trump’s failed maximum pressure campaign exerted against Iranian people and stated that the world got rid of a vicious person named Trump but it should be kept in mind that Islamic Republic of Iran is still dealing with the policies of US arrogant system and functionaries of these policies behave differently.

American policy by exerting maximum pressure against Iran showed that it has failed and made a miscalculation on the capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he continued.

Since US withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal unilaterally, they (Americans) should live up to their commitments under JCPOA tangibly and must compensate the damages incurred to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iranian Parliament Research Center Chief Zakani added.

A landmark nuclear deal was inked between Iran and six world's major powers in Austrian capital Vienna on mid-July 2015. Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran's nuclear deal, JCPOA, in May 2018 and imposed sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/5133813