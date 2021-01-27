Sanctions imposed against Iran ‘illegal’: Russian envoy

Speaking in a meeting of Economic Diplomacy between Iran and Eurasia held in Tehran on Wed., the Russian envoy reiterated that sanctions against Iran are unilateral and illegal.

Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Iran Avaz Bek Atahanov, for his part, pointed to a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) inked between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) 14 months ago on Oct. 26, 2019, and added, “Outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, created serious problems ahead of trade exchange between Iran and EAEU’s member states in a way that trade volume exchange between Iran and EAEU registered a considerable decline during the pandemic.”

The trade volume exchanged between Iran and Kyrgyzstan decreased in 2020 as compared to a year earlier due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, he emphasized.

It is hoped that the border, customs and transport conditions will be restored to its previous condition with the removal of problems caused by COVID-19, he added.

He went on to say that unification of customs, technical and industrial standards should be put atop agenda between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, adding, “Other free economic zones in the world should register an integrated commercial unit in order to facilitate transaction activities. “

For this purpose, “I call on Iran-Kyrgyzstan Joint Chamber of Commerce to provide a joint list in order to carry our bartering exchanges.”

MA/5132241