'window is closing' for Biden to rejoin JCPOA: Iran

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks while talking to the USA TODAY.

"The party that needs to change course is the United States and not Iran," said Ambassador Ravanchi.

The Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further boost uranium enrichment.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation and has warned that in the case Washington does not remove all the anti-Iran sanctions, it will also stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives IAEA inspectors unannounced visits to Iranian facilities.

