Parl. opposes step-by-step plans for lifting sanctions

At the end of the Parliament’s open session on Sunday statement issued by the majority of Iranian lawmakers.

The following is part of the text of the statement:

The definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to oblige all parties to the JCPOA to lift the sanctions completely.

At the same time, if sanctions remain in place, it is planned to nullify the sanctions and to provide economic progress, welfare for the people.

It should be noted that all sanctions should be fully lifted and this should be verified by Iran’s parliament, then the United States can return to the table of JCPOA.

Holding any negotiations to define balanced steps with the P4+1 and the United States that delay the complete lifting of sanctions is to the detriment of the interests of the nation and it is not acceptable.

The oppressive sanctions imposed on the Iranian nation during Obama and Trump administrations must be lifted immediately.

Iran Parliament will not stop implementing its law dubbed as the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions approved in last December.

The parliament believes that the implementation of this strategic law can dictate the superior power and logic of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the enemies, forcing them to lift the sanctions completely in order to remove the economic pressure from the people.

Iranian lawmakers also welcome the development of strategic relations based on mutual respect with all countries of the world, including China.

