Iran has not left JCPOA to return to it: official

In reaction to the new US Secretary of State’s first remarks on the Iran nuclear deal or the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mahmoud Vaezi, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian President, said on Friday while talking to media that Tehran has not quit the deal despite scaling back on some of its commitments.

Vaezi underscored that Tehran will return to its JCPOA commitments when it is sure that the other European and American parties to the agreement are abiding by their own commitments to the accord.

The official said that the previous US president Donald Trump also sought to reopen the JCPOA file, adding that “Trump or Biden do not differ much to us, as we have said in the past that we keep our words, this time too our position will not change. “

“As the President has stated several times when they return to their commitments, we will do the same,” Vaezi underlined.

