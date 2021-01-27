Iran House of Innovation, Tech. inaugurated in Nairobi

On Wednesday, the Iran House of Innovation of Technology in Kenya was inaugurated in the presence of Sorena Sattari, Vice President for Science and Technology, Joseph Murchero, Kenyan Minister of ICT, as well as the Kenyan president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Located in the city of Nairobi, this center is supposed to act as a permanent base for Iran to facilitate the export of Iranian knowledge-based creative products and services in the East African market.

Speaking in this ceremony, Sorena Sattari spoke about Iran’s achievements in the field of medical equipment amid the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that in order to combat the virus, knowledge-based companies have succeeded in manufacturing hospital ventilators, home oxygenators, hospital oxygenators, vital signs monitor, pulse oximeters, non-contact digital thermometers, CT scan devices, etc.

“All of this progress has taken place at a time when my country, despite its goodwill towards the JCPOA, is enduring the harshest sanctions imposed by the United States”, he added.

“In recent years, we have witnessed significant growth in the fields of technology and innovation in our country. Iran's global rank in science production has risen from 34th to16th and the first in the region”, he also said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed hope that the Iran House of Innovation and Technology will become a turning point in bilateral economic cooperation between Iran and Kenya, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran fully supports technological cooperation between Iranian and Kenyan companies.

