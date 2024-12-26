"In recent months, the United States has provided Ukraine with hundreds of air defense missiles, and more are on the way. I have directed the Department of Defense to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and the United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its defense against Russian forces," reads a statement, released by the White House.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday that Russian troops had delivered a strike on military air bases, ammunition depots and drone storage sites of the Ukrainian armed forces.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on December 2 that US military aid to the Kiev government, to be delivered until mid-January 2025, will include hundreds of thousands of artillery shells and missiles. Additional supplies of interceptor missiles are also planned, he added.

According to the Pentagon’s latest estimates, Washington has pledged to provide Ukraine with military aid totaling $63.5 billion since the beginning of the current administration of US President Joe Biden. This includes $62.9 billion in aid allocated after the start of Russia's special military operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the supplies of new weapons to Ukraine would not change the situation on the front, but would only prolong the conflict.

MP/