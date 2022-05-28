Russia calls for bolstering technological coop. with Iran

Salehi made the remarks in an interview with Mehr News Agency, explaining the ways of technological cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Referring to the technological cooperation between Iran and Russia, Salehi said that the first trip of the Iranian knowledge-based delegation to Russia dates back to 2019.

Pointing to the recent trip of an Iranian delegation to Russia, he noted that the Russians are more fortunate to cooperate in the field of knowledge-based and technology with Iran than before.

About 500 Russian companies and businessmen held talks with Iranian authorities and knowledge-based companies in the fields of medicine, medical equipment as well as the food industry, he pointed out.

IHIT plans to eliminate the obstacles and challenges of trade relations between the two states, he noted.

Then, the trade balance of knowledge-based companies will be increased, he further noted.

Iran and Russia have a mutual desire for joint cooperation in the technology area, he said, adding that Russia's conflict with Ukraine has also created the conditions for them to be more interested in cooperating with Iran than ever before.

