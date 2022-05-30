Iran to set up IHIT office in Armenia

The Vice-Presidency has set up IHIT offices in other countries some years ago to develop the global market for knowledge-based products of Iran.

The offices have been already launched in countries such as Russia, Turkey, China, Syria as well as Kenya.

Soon, Armenia and Iraq will host the offices to this end, the Vice-Presidency added.

Earlier, VP Sattari had expressed hope that the inauguration of the Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT) would become a turning point in bilateral economic cooperation between Iran and Kenya in the East African region.

