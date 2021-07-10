Almost all Iranian citizens have access to internet: ICT min.

"98.5 percent of villagers and 100 percent of Iranians [in cities] have access to the Internet," Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a post on his Twitter account.

Mobile Telecommunication Company of Iran, commonly abbreviated as MCI and also known under its brand name Hamrahe Avval, is the first and largest mobile operator in Iran which has 37 million users. The MCI provides 3G, 4G as well as 5G internet.

Irancell is the second largest Iranian telecommunications company that operates Iran's 2G-3G-4G-4.5G-5G mobile network, and fixed wireless TD-LTE internet services, according to its website. It is the first provider of 5G internet in Iran. It has 35 million users.

RighTel is the third mobile phone network operator of Iran. Its share of the internet users market is three million.

