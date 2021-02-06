Iran ranked 16th in world in science production terms

Parviz Karami broke the news on Sat. and reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran has presently stood at the 16th rank in terms of production of science despite the oppressive sanctions imposed by the world’s great power against the country in terms of science production and has been able to supply 97% of the medicines needed by patients in the country.

At the threshold of 42nd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Islamic Republic of Iran is considered as one of the leading and powerful countries in the field of science and technology despite tough sanctions imposed against the country, he stated.

Islamic Republic of Iran benefits from 4.5 million students and the same number of graduates resorted to the production of science, he said, adding, “With the salient achievements made in this regard, Iran managed to promote its rank from 54th in 2005 to 16th in 2019.”

Islamic Republic of Iran holds 4th rank in the world in terms of production of nanoscience technology, he continued.

In addition, Iran stands at 7th and 9th ranks in the world in terms of biotechnology and aerospace industry respectively.

