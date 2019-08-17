Iranian, Chinese knowledge-based firms to hold trade, technology meeting in China

As reported, an Iranian delegation, comprised of representative from 50 knowledge-based companies, led by Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari is to make a trip to China in the said time to improve mutual ties in this sector.

China, as one of the main and strategic partners of Iran is a good chance for reinforcing cooperation on technology sector.

Iran’s trade with China majorly relies on exports of Iranian oil to China and imports of non-oil products from the country. Any improvement in ties with China relying on knowledge-based companies’ cooperation of the two countries can increase mutual trade of the two sides.

Iran is to have a pavilion in China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) 2019, reportedly, which is to be held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, as pf November 13.

Six knowledge-based companies were present Iran in CHTF 2018, showcasing their latest achievements in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence.

China High-Tech Fair (CHTF) is the most important and prestigious innovation and technology exhibition in China which has provided suitable opportunity for Iranian companies to display their latest achievements and capabilities in global markets.

HJ/4694360