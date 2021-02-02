Iranian tech firms’ revenues top $5 billion in a year

“There are currently 5,700 knowledge-based companies active in Iran; they earned around 120 trillion rials (around $5.22 billion) during the last [calendar] year,” Sorena Sattari said on Tuesday in an inauguration ceremony in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

He said although the domestic firms have been grappling with several issues, including the cruel sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic, their incomes have been on an upward trajectory.

According to Esmaeil Ghaderifar, an official at the Vice-Presidential Office for Science and Technology, the Iranian tech units have been mainly working in the fields of medicine, stem cells, regenerative medicine, laser and photonic science.

“They use cutting-edge technologies, some of which are locally developed versions of previously imported items. This has curbed capital flight,” he said.

Officials believe that given the domestic potential and the enthusiasm of tech teams, exports will soon reach 5 quadrillion rials (around $23 billion).

