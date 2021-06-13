Iranian knowledge-based firms to develop activity in Kenya

The Iranian ambassador to Nairobi Jafar Barmaki made the remarks in an online meeting on Sunday which was held at the Innovation and Prosperity Fund.

Barmaki said that they had been planning to construct a center for activities of Iranian knowledge-based firms in Africa since last year.

He stated that their efforts have now borne fruit in that regard, saying that the Iranian officials have now completed the process of assessing the project.

He said that the center for innovation will start work by the end of this year.

The Iranian envoy said they seek to hold a meeting with investors who want to invest in Kenya soon.

He stressed, "These companies can produce their products in Kenya and export them to other countries."

According to the Iranian ambassador to Kenya, the African country has trade agreements with countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States, and the products produced in the country can be exported to the markets overseas.

