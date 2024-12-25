  1. Politics
Pezeshkian extends condolences to Aliyev over plane crash

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – The Iranian President has extended condolences to his Azerbaijani counterpart over the tragic plane crash on Wednesday.

In a message on Wednesday, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan over the death of a number of Azerbaijani citizens in the plane crash.

 According to media reports on Wednesday, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 62 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the Kazakh Caspian city of Aktau.

25 survived as Flight 8432 crashed on its way from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya region 

