Iran seeking to shape new 'tech diplomacy' in world

Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari attended the Iran-Syria Business Matchmaking event in Damascus on Tuesday.

Today, Iran has the largest startups in the region in advanced science, said Sattari in this ceremony while referring to the directors of more than 40 Iranian knowledge-based companies who were present at the event.

Saying that the new generation of Iranian knowledge-based companies developed by youth is Iran's economic future‎, Sattari added, "These companies are learning how to export their product and they are Iran’s powerful defense against international sanctions.”

‎Vice President of Science and Technology reiterated‎ that‎ sales of these companies have reached more than $12 billion.‎

“We have no restrictions on the transfer of our experiences to Syria," he said

Technology diplomacy is a new form of diplomacy that Iran seeks to shape in the world, he also stressed.



RHM/