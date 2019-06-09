INOTEX 2019 Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

INOTEX 2019 opened on Sunday at Tehran International permanent Fairground in the presence of Iran’s Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari with the theme of 'Innovation ecosystem, under one roof'.

More than 400 startups, knowledge-based technology, accelerators, technology parks, inventors, growth centers, venture capitalists and advisors have participated at the event.

INOTEX is the premier regional event for professionals engaged in technology and innovation. Leading governmental organizations of Iran are the partners behind INOTEX, including Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Presidential Center for Innovation and Technology Cooperation and Innovation Fund.

