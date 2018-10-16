  1. Technology
Iran has fastest growth rate in innovation: VP Sattari

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Vice-President for Science and Technology said Tue. that Iran has the fastest growth rate in innovation, jumping as many as 67 spots in the world ranking in the past 4 years.

Sorena Sattari made the remark on the sidelines of his visit to the Science and Technology Park of West Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

He added that Iran’s innovation ranking has improved from 132th to 65th place in the past four years, promising that the ranking would continue to improve in the coming years.

Sattari maintained that Iran is ranked 15th in scientific papers, and is among top ten countries in many branches of modern science, such as nanotechnology.

He also added that the country is home to over 3,600 knowledge-based companies, and the number is ever increasing.

According to him, the value of products sold by knowledge-based companies across the country amounted to over 14 billion dollar last year.

Marjohn Sheikhi

