Iran stresses development of technological coop. with Syria

Referring to the ecological capacities of Iranian technology and innovation, Sattari emphasized the further development of technological cooperation between Iran and Syria.

He invited the Syrian Minister of Industry to visit Iran to see the activities and measures taken in the Iranian technology and innovation ecosystem.

"We welcome the use of Iranian technologies in Syria," Sabbagh said for his part.

He also pointed out that Iran has always been a pro-Syrian country, adding: "The Syrian president has given permission to provide resources to small businesses, and in the future we will see the expansion of activities in this area."

Sattari attended the Iran-Syria Business Matchmaking event in Damascus on Tuesday.

Technology diplomacy is a new form of diplomacy that Iran seeks to shape in the world.

