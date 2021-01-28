Iran exported $28bn non-oil commodities despite sanctions

Several agricultural projects were inaugurated by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the provinces of Ardabil, Khuzestan, and Golestan on Thursday, marking the days before the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in winter 1979.

In a speech after the inauguration ceremony, President Rouhani hailed the Iranian people and government’s achievements under the unprecedented US sanctions as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed his gratitude to the people’s resistance during the difficult time of the pandemic and the sanctions, thanking the Iranian farmers for their role in the food security of the country.

Despite all the US tough sanctions, Iran exported some $28 billion non-oil commodities over the past 10 months of the current Iranian year (started on March 20), he said, adding that Iranian imports stood at $30 billion during the past 10-month period.

He said that Iran’s trade could be even more than the current figure but the COVID-19 outbreak has caused a decline in the country’s foreign trade over the past year.

KI/5132923