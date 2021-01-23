New Iranian COVID-19 vaccines to enter clinical trial phase

Chairman of the Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters Dr. Mostafa Ghanei broke the news on Sat. and added, “It is predicted the two or three companies, that were active in the field of COVID-19 vaccine, initiate their clinical trials.”

Turning to the license of commencing the clinical test, he said “To date, Iranian COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) and Pasteur Institute of Iran have received the clinical licenses and started their activities.”

It is expected that two other vaccines would receive the license of clinical trial in the current month, he said, adding, “With the coordination made in this regard, two or three other companies will be added to the clinical trial of the vaccine within the next three weeks.”

He went on to say that COVID-19 vaccine of Baqiatallah University of Medical Sciences and that of the Ministry of Defense are of the vaccines that have had salient progress in this regard and their files would enter the clinical phase after being studied by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Turning to a knowledge-based company that is working in the field of producing mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, Ghanei stated that this company will likely receive its clinical trial license by the yearend (Mar. 20, 2021).

