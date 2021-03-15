Iranian COVID-19 vaccine starts clinical trial

The Director of Clinical Trial Center of Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS) Dr. Hamed Hosseini broke the news on Monday and said that the next phase of the human test of the Iranian COVID-19 vaccine will start today and the third phase will be implemented in tandem with this phase.

Licensed by Iran Food and Drug Administration (FDI) and the National Ethics Committee, the feasibility study of the 2nd and 3rd phases of the human test of Iranian vaccine dubbed “COVO Iran Barakat” will be carried out together, he added.

It should be noted that the first human injection of the first phase of clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine was carried out on Tue. ِDec. 29 in the presence of Iranian Minister of Health Namaki and Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

