  1. Iran
Jan 23, 2021, 2:22 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 69 deaths, 6,207 cases in 24 hours

Iran COVID-19 update: 69 deaths, 6,207 cases in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,207 COVID-19 infections and 69 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,367,032 with the death toll standing at 57,294.

According to Lari, 4,106 patients are in critical condition while 1,158,475 patients have recovered.

So far, 8,850,281 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 98,827,500 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,118,209 and recoveries amounting to 71,036,133.

HJ/5128734

News Code 168903

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News