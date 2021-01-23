Iran COVID-19 update: 69 deaths, 6,207 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,367,032 with the death toll standing at 57,294.

According to Lari, 4,106 patients are in critical condition while 1,158,475 patients have recovered.

So far, 8,850,281 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 98,827,500 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,118,209 and recoveries amounting to 71,036,133.

