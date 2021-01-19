Iran to start COVID-19 vaccination in coming weeks: Rouhani

The government is determined to start vaccination operations in the country in the coming weeks with the arrival of the first shipment of vaccines purchased according to a schedule designed for the target community.

Speaking on Tuesday evening at a meeting of the heads of Specialized Committees of the National Task Force against Coronavirus and after receiving reports from relevant agencies such as the Central Bank of Iran, ministries of Industry and Health on the latest steps taken to provide currency and resources, Rouhani said, "Supplying the corona vaccine is one of the country's priorities.”

The president said that, along with other pharmaceutical needs and medical equipment, the COVID-19 vaccine should be produced and supplied with priority.

He said, "If it were not for sanctions, barriers and restrictions by the Trump administration, purchasing of vaccines would certainly begin sooner, and that was the crime that the Americans committed against the Iranian people.”

Rouhani stated that despite all these obstacles and restrictions, the necessary measures have been taken to purchase the vaccine and the first shipment, approved by the Ministry of Health, will enter the country in the coming weeks and vaccination will start immediately within the framework of the national document.

The President instructed the operational headquarters of the National Task Force against Coronavirus and the Health Committee to intensify monitoring, and said, "Each of the supervisory bodies should prepare and send their reports on how to implement the protocols quickly, and violators and those who do not implement these instructions accurately should be dealt with legally.”

The President stressed that it is very important to prevent the occurrence of the fourth wave of COVID-19, which can be very dangerous, by using the experiences form the previous three waves.

He stressed that the necessary quality monitoring for the production of domestic vaccines should be carried out and all necessary support should be provided.

MA/President.ir