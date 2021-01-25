Iran, Kyrgyzstan eye developing bilateral medical coop.

In an interview on Monday, Iran's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Saeed Kharrazi pointed to the very close relationship between Iran and Kyrgyzstan and added that producing various types of medical equipment and medicines will be turned into the main field of cooperation between the two countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran officially recognized the sovereignty and independence of the Kyrgyz government on Dec. 21, 1991, he said, “The two countries have established very close historical and cultural ties with each other since the independence of Kyrgyzstan.”

Iran and Kyrgyzstan enjoy high potentials and capacities to expand and develop their interaction in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, the envoy added.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kyrgyzstan cooperate actively within the framework of the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other regional and international organizations as well.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kharrazi pointed to the cooperation between the two countries and added, “Presently, the Islamic Republic of Iran produces more than 97 percent of medicines and vaccines at the domestic market quantitatively.”

He put the current value of medicines and vaccines produced in the country at about $3 billion, adding, “During the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Islamic Republic of Iran has offered quality medical contributions to Kyrgyzstan.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements in the field of nanotechnology, standing at the first rank in the region and 8th rank in the world, he said, adding, "Iran is ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in setting up scientific and technological centers."

