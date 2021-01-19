Iran-Cuba joint vaccine enters new clinical phase

Cuba has begun a new phase of clinical trials of the Subrana 2 vaccine by testing 900 volunteers in the country.

This vaccine is the most advanced one among Havana’s four selected options to fight against the virus, which is undergoing its human phase in the joint effort by the Cuban Finlay Institute and the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

In the phase 2B clinical trial, 900 Cuban volunteers aged 19-80 will be tested from today at two Havana medical centers for three weeks so as to ensure the safety of the vaccine.

Within the framework of joint cooperation in the field of clinical trials of the Subrana 2 vaccine, Cuba and Iran agreed on January 10 that if the second phase becomes successful, the third phase of clinical trials will be conducted in Tehran.

So far, all the initial stages of testing this COVID-19 vaccine on 140 Cuban volunteers have been completed successfully without any side effects.

