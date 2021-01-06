Iran’s Army tests domestic Kamikaze drone in military drill

Iran’s Army has launched a domestic stealth Kamikaze drone dubbed “Arash” for the first time during a large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.

The Army also successfully tested vertical take-off drones capable of carrying lightweight bombs as well as other long-range Kamikaze drones during the military drill.

The first large-scale drone combat exercise of Iran’s Army kicked off in Semnan on Tuesday with the participation of hundreds of UAVs used by the Army’s Ground Force, Air Force, and Navy.

In this drill, different types of sophisticated drone systems used in the Army's Ground, Air, and Naval Defense will perform their predefined missions in real combat conditions.

