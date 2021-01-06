E3 ask Iran to stop 20% enrichment

“This action, which has no credible civil justification and carries very significant proliferation-related risks, is in clear violation of Iran’s commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) and further hollows out the Agreement,” the three European countries claimed in a joint statement, Anadolu Reported.

Describing the enrichment as a “serious negative development,” the statement claimed it “undermines the joint commitment of JCPoA participants on 21 December to preserve the JCPoA.”

“We strongly urge Iran to stop enriching uranium to up to 20% without delay, reverse its enrichment program to the limits agreed in the JCPoA, and to refrain from any further escalatory steps which would further reduce the space for effective diplomacy,” it added.

Late last week, Iran confirmed a plan to increase uranium enrichment up to 20% as it moves to implement a recently introduced law as a counter-measure against US sanctions.

Soon after the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018, European signatories of the deal asked Iran to remain committed to the agreement, vowing to help Iran enjoy the economic benefits of the deal. However, they took almost no practical steps to safeguard Iran's interests under the deal. They had vowed to establish a special vehicle mechanism to continue trade with Iran but it has not yet become fully operational.

