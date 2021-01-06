Iran pursuing active resistance strategy stronger than before

Referring to the failure of Trump's maximum pressure policy, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that Iran is pursuing a strategy of active resistance stronger than before.

US imposes sanctions on Iranian mining, steel companies

The US Treasury said that it has added to the Iran-related sanctions lists as many as 16 companies, most of which are involved with mining and the production of steel.

Oil, gas industry suffered most pressure under US sanctions

Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri said the Iranian oil and gas industry suffered the most pressure under the US embargo period.

Iran capable of enriching uranium up to 60 percent

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Islamic Republic is capable of enriching uranium up to 40 or 60 percent.

'Hands on trigger': Iran ready to counter any threat

Reacting to Trump's adventurism in the region, a top Iranian commander said the country’s armed forces are ready to counter any external threat that aims to undermine the Islamic Republic’s peace and security.

Iran, Pakistan to open third border crossing soon

Iran and Pakistan are set to open a third terminal in their borders in the near future in a bid to boost trade between the two neighbors.

Ali Karimi joins Qatar’s Al Duhail on loan

Iranian midfielder Ali Karimi has joined Al Duhail on loan till the season end.

S. Korean delegation to negotiate release of ship in Iran

A South Korean delegation is to pay a visit to Iran to negotiate the release of a Korean oil tanker seized by the IRGC.

Daily deaths turned two-digit after some 6 months

The Iranian Health Ministry reported double-digit Covid-19 deaths in the country, confirming 6,113 COVID-19 infections and 98 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran must be safe haven for investors

President Rouhani said on Tue. that Ira must be safe haven for legal investors.

1000 centrifuges being installed: AEOI chief

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said that Iran will enrich 8 to 9 kg of 20% uranium monthly adding 1000 centrifuges are being installed.

