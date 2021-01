The two-day exercise will be held with the support of other military forces using all military equipment in Konarak coastline, Oman Sea.

Zereh missile launcher and Makran helicopter carrier also join the drill.

The Iranian Navy’s fleet in the Sea of Oman will take delivery of the new homegrown helicopter carrier as well as the missile-launching warship. The homegrown missile-launching corvette would enhance the Navy’s combat capabilities in the country’s southern waters.

