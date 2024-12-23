US hostage-taking of Iranian nationals violation of intl. law

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriate Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, said the move is “in breach of international law.”

“Unilateral and inhumane US sanctions, along with any actions stemming from these illegal measures such as hostage-taking of Iranian nationals under pretenses like circumventing illegal and illegitimate sanctions, constitute a violation of international law,” he wrote.

“It is our duty to pursue the rights of Iranians in every part of the world,” Jalalzadeh emphasized.

Jalalzadeh’s comments came in response to the recent arrests of two Iranian nationals in the United States and Italy, allegedly for their involvement in equipping drones used in attacks on American forces.

Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi, 38, a mechanical engineering graduate from Sharif University of Technology, was detained on December 16 by Italian police at Milan Airport while preparing to travel to Switzerland.

The arrest, carried out at the United States’ request, has cut off all direct contact with him.

Meanwhile, Mahdi Mohammadsadeghi, 42, a US resident, was arrested in Massachusetts around the same time.

