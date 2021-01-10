Army Ground Force to stage millitary drill soon

As Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said, this exercise is to be held with the support of other Iranian forces relying on all military equipment.

The drill is to be held in order to gain combat readiness and to upgrade the defense capabilities of the Iranian forces in the southeastern regions of the country and various other parts of the borders of Iran, he explained.

Referring back to the recent Iranian Army's large-scale drone drill staged in Semnan province, the Iranian commander said: "In this exercise, the latest achievements of the Armed Forces in the field of air combat were presented. It was a demonstration of our country's authority under the sanctions in the past four decades."

He added that the use of various drones in the named drone exercise proved that today one of Iran's strengths against the threat of the enemies is the drone unit.

"One of the most important features of this drone unit in the field of identification and online transfer of accurate information from enemy resources and equipment to our control headquarters," he added.

Emphasizing that the security of the country's borders is a red line, he said: "The ground forces are stationed with all their might on the eastern, southeastern, western, southwestern and northwestern borders and strongly defend the holy entity of the Islamic Republic."

HJ/IRN84179988