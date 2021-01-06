Expelling US from region strategic goal of hard revenge

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks on the second day of the drone combat exercise of Iran’s Army, noting that the military drill is a warning to enemies to avoid any miscalculations.

He went on to say that only a small part of Iran’s drone capabilities has been demonstrated in the drill and the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are equipped with advanced drones.

According to Mousavi, Iran determines the time and place of the hard revenge for the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani, adding that the Armed Forces will give a strong response to any miscalculations of the enemies.

The first large-scale drone combat exercise of Iran’s Army kicked off in Semnan on Tuesday with the participation of hundreds of UAVs used by the Army’s Ground Force, Air Force, and Navy.

In this drill, different types of sophisticated drone systems used in the Army's Ground, Air, and Naval Defense will perform their predefined missions in real combat conditions.

