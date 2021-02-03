Iranian Army region's superior drone power

He made the remarks on the occasion of February 8, i.e. Air Force Day in Iran, in his visit to Shahid Sattari Aeronautical University.

"Thanks to the efforts and improvement of academics and experts of Shahid Sattari Aeronautical University, the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has made a significant improvement in the field of UAVs and is the superior power of UAVs in the region," he said.

In his earlier remarks in late January, Mousavi said the Islamic Republic’s Air Force has made considerable progress in various areas, especially the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past years.

“The Army’s Air Force has conducted all its missions perfectly so far, and today, it has turned into a unique power in the field of UAVs and drones,” The top commander said.

“The force has been developing its capabilities in all areas, including commanding and overhauls and building shelters,” Major General Mousavi said.

The Iranian Army’s Air Force has been following a series of plans to promote its combat capabilities, including employing drones, in addition to the regular manned jets.

HJ/5138418