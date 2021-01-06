Long-range drones destroy predetermined target successfully

As part of the drill a kamikaze drone of the army was launched from the coasts of Makran in the south of the country and managed to hit the target 1,400km away in Semnan province.

The use of tactical combat quadcopters is another goal of Army's large-scale drone combat exercise, in which, Army's ground quadcopters successfully destroyed their surface target by releasing small bullets.

In addition, application of unmanned tactical micro-birds to identify and send images online to control and command centers is another measure that was carried out in this military exercise.

It is worth mentioning that collective flight of drones participating in the exercise, using artificial intelligence, was another technological measure that was performed in this part of exercise.

Deputy Chief of Operations of Iran's Army Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi started that proportionate operational plans have been predicted for all air, land and sea threats, adding, “With the efforts made in Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the flight duration of the army's suicide drones has been continuously increased up to 2,000 kilometers with 4,000 kilometers of threats.”

Spokesman of large-scale Army’s drone combat exercise said that judges and assessment teams of Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya and General Staff of the Armed Forces had direct supervision in different stages of this military exercise.

