Iran's nuclear steps reversible if all implement commitments

In a tweet on Tuesday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote, “In Tehran now and back in NY mid-January: The gov't is focussed on domestic capabilities to neutralize illegal US sanctions."

"While Iran has resumed 20% enrichment, we have reiterated that all its nuclear steps will be reversed upon full implementation of JCPOA commitments by all,” he added.

These remarks came as the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and pursued a maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

Iran has started the process of producing uranium with 20% enrichment at the Fordow facility, said the government spokesman.

In a brief talk with Mehr News Agency on Monday, Ali Rabiei pointed to Iran’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started “hours ago” following President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.

