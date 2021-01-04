Iran, Russia preparing meeting on coronavirus vaccines: envoy

"The phone conversations in April-October 2020 between the presidents of Iran and Russia underlined Iran’s interest in cooperation with Russia in the field of producing the coronavirus vaccine and exchanging the experience. Currently, Russian documents on the vaccines are being studied. It has been decided that soon a personal meeting will take place," Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper published on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The ambassador also noted that although Tehran had declared the launch of the first phase of testing the first Iranian vaccine on humans, the Republic was still considering all vaccines being produced, including the Russian.

The first phase of the clinical trial of a COVID vaccine developed by companies under the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) kicked off on December 29.

Senior managers of EIKO and the daughter of Mohammad Mokhber, the head of EIKO were among the 56 volunteers for injection of the vaccine.

Russia also announced shortly before the official start of the corona vaccine test on its citizens.

