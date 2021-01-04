  1. Politics
Jan 4, 2021, 5:11 PM

Iran, Russia & Turkey cooperating to push US aside

Iran, Russia & Turkey cooperating to push US aside

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – A Zionist newspaper wrote in a report that Iran, Turkey, and Russia are cooperating with one another against the influence and presence of the US in the region.

The three named countries are cooperating to reduce US influence in the international arena, Jerusalem Post wrote.

Turkey, Russia, and Iran are working “in a pragmatic relationship” to share these regions and push US influence aside to impose their own, the report said.

"Libya and Syria as examples where the United States’ reduced involvement has been replaced with those of Turkey and Russia, both of which support opposite sides of the Arab countries’ conflicts," it added.

It also noted that "the latest bout of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus marked an end to US influence in the region."

"They are more likely to work together against their common enemies in the West and to further their joint authoritarian and military agendas," it highlighted.

HJ/FNA13991015000796

News Code 168069

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News