Iran, Russia & Turkey cooperating to push US aside

The three named countries are cooperating to reduce US influence in the international arena, Jerusalem Post wrote.

Turkey, Russia, and Iran are working “in a pragmatic relationship” to share these regions and push US influence aside to impose their own, the report said.

"Libya and Syria as examples where the United States’ reduced involvement has been replaced with those of Turkey and Russia, both of which support opposite sides of the Arab countries’ conflicts," it added.

It also noted that "the latest bout of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus marked an end to US influence in the region."

"They are more likely to work together against their common enemies in the West and to further their joint authoritarian and military agendas," it highlighted.

