Iranian, Russian diplomats discuss regional developments

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Special Presidential Presentative on the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting in Moscow on Monday.

Both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional developments, ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf, the recent agreement between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and the normalization of relations between some Arab counties and the Zionist regime.

Jalali and Bogdanov stressed the need for continued cooperation and consultations between Iran and Russia over regional issues, calling for constant contacts and meetings in the future.

The Russian diplomat further noted that the expansion of relations between Tehran and Moscow is significant as both countries are the guarantors of the Astana Peace Process in Syria.

