  1. Technology
Jan 5, 2021, 1:00 PM

Iran ready to test advanced generation of COVID-19 vaccine

Iran ready to test advanced generation of COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Virology Research Director of Pasteur Institute of Iran said the the country is ready to enter human test in advanced generation of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine.

Dr. Kayhan Azadmanesh said on Tuesday that Iranian researchers have entered all generations of COVID-19 vaccine and are progressing well in this respect.

He reiterated that the country is also ready to enter human tests in the advanced generation of coronavirus vaccine.

Killed or inactivated virus is considered as the first generation of vaccine production, he said, adding, “The second generation is based on purified proteins. As an advanced generation, the third generation is based on recombinant vectors.”

He added that the coronavirus vaccine is being made in Iran in all three generations, saying, “Domestic researchers are using all their potentials in producing coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine.”

At least, five third-generation vaccines, including a DNA vaccine, mRNA vaccine, a vaccine based on a non-proliferating viral vector and a vaccine based on a recombinant proliferating viral vector, are being prepared for entering the human phase, he highlighted.

Dr. Azadmanesh pointed out that Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute (RVSRI) are developing and producing a second generation of COVID-19 vaccine.

MA/IRN84170025

News Code 168098

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News