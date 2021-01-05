Iran ready to test advanced generation of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Kayhan Azadmanesh said on Tuesday that Iranian researchers have entered all generations of COVID-19 vaccine and are progressing well in this respect.

He reiterated that the country is also ready to enter human tests in the advanced generation of coronavirus vaccine.

Killed or inactivated virus is considered as the first generation of vaccine production, he said, adding, “The second generation is based on purified proteins. As an advanced generation, the third generation is based on recombinant vectors.”

He added that the coronavirus vaccine is being made in Iran in all three generations, saying, “Domestic researchers are using all their potentials in producing coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine.”

At least, five third-generation vaccines, including a DNA vaccine, mRNA vaccine, a vaccine based on a non-proliferating viral vector and a vaccine based on a recombinant proliferating viral vector, are being prepared for entering the human phase, he highlighted.

Dr. Azadmanesh pointed out that Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute (RVSRI) are developing and producing a second generation of COVID-19 vaccine.

