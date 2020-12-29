Iran enjoying a 100-year history of making vaccines: Namaki

"We have been producing vaccines in the country for a hundred years, Pasteur Institute of Iran was formed in 1920 and Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute was established in 1924," said Namaki on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony of vaccine and the first phase of the clinical trial of Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccine on 56 volunteers.

"We were the first producer of the vaccines in Asia and we sent vaccines to many countries in the world," he added.

"Due to our history in producing of vaccines, we are trying to offer new vaccines with the help of the Science and Technology Vice-Presidency, knowledge-based companies, the Pasteur Institute of Iran, the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute and the private sector," Namaki said.

He noted, "We went through various platforms for coronavirus, one of which was the vaccine, the first human phase of which was performed today," adding, "Another platform is also underway at the Razi Institute, and its animal tests are underway and will soon receive a human testing license."

"We hope to see the start of the second human phase of this national vaccine soon and then the third phase and mass production," the health minister said.

Head of Public Relations Department of the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) said that the first phase of the clinical trial of Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccine on 56 volunteers will start in Tehran on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 vaccine produced by EIKO has been licensed by the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Senior managers of EIKO are among the volunteers for testing the COVID-19 vaccine.

