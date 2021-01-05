US creates chaos in international relations: Russia

In an interview with a Russian TV channel on Tuesday, he said: "US actions have led to a situation where there is no red line left in international politics."

"In the international arena, our partners in the United States have created chaos in such a way that all principles and rules have been violated by them," he added.

He referred to the Russian President's remarks saying that relations between Russia and the United States in the Biden administration will not get worse.

Peskov noted that Moscow will decide about the quality of its ties with the US after investigating the expected conditions.

He referred to the Russian President's remarks when he noted the United States does not want to have relations with Russia as an equal partner.

