Iran to register Cov-Iran Barekat vaccine in WHO

According to Dr. Asghar Abdoli, described that Iran needs to initially submit all the required documents about its homemade vaccine to WHO. Then, it is required to defend all of its scientific claims and documents.

He added that the first article on the pre-clinical or animal studies phase of COVIran Barekat will be published soon.

In mid-June, Iran published the 1st article on COVIran Barekat at BioRxiv.

The article was titled: "Safety and Potency of COVIran Barekat Inactivated Vaccine Candidate for SARS-CoV-2: A Preclinical Study."

"There is an urgent demand to manufacture an effective and safe vaccine to prevent SARS-CoV2 infection, which resulted in a global pandemic," the article's abstract said.

Mass production of the Iranian-made anti-Coronavirus began at a pharmaceutical factory run by the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) in Tehran in mid-May.

HJ/IRN84413047