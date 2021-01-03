Govt. hopeful to procure COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks

"The government hopes that the COVID-19 vaccine will be purchased and transferred into the country in the coming weeks and the vaccination will start based on prioritization of the target community – that is the medical staff and the elderly," Rouhani said during the session of the government’s Economic Coordinating Headquarters on Sunday.

During the session, Rouhani received a comprehensive report on the measures taken by the Health Ministry and the Central Bank of Iran for providing vaccines.

Emphasizing the need to expedite the actions and activities carried out in this field, the president said, “All responsible bodies, including the Central Bank, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, should plan to purchase and deliver the vaccine to the country in near future.”

Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki has reassured the public that although several companies in Iran are developing the Covid-19 vaccine, the government is planning to purchase the vaccine doses from credible sources around the world.

Although Iran has launched human trials for its first coronavirus vaccine, the country is seeking to purchase vaccines from foreign sources to boost the battle against the pandemic.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 1,237,474 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Iran so far, of whom 55,438 have lost their lives.

