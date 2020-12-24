Zarif warns Trump of any adventurism on his way out

“@realDonaldTrump uses a worthless photo to recklessly accuse Iran. Last time, the US ruined our region over WMD fabrications, wasting $7 TRILLION & causing 58,976 American casualties,” Zarif said on Thursday in a tweet that incorporated photos of former Republican president, George W. Bush. And Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Iranian diplomat added, “FAR WORSE this time. Trump will bear full responsibility for any adventurism on his way out.”

His tweet came in response to Trump's latest accusation against Iran after a rocket attack targeted the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump posted the photos of some rockets, with not explanation or proof, saying, “Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq...,”

He added, “If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

This was Zarif’s second tweet in response to Trump’s baseless claims.

Earlier on Thursday, said, “Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won't divert attention from catastrophic failures at home.”

The tweet also incorporated a photo showing Trump’s old tweets back in 2011 that said, “Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected”.

MNA