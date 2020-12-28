Shamkhani reacts to increase of US Army provocation in region

In a tweet on Monday, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote, “These measures have increased entropy of insecurity and leads to harmful misunderstandings. The US military's increased provocation in the region is a defensive show caused by fear because of its past evils.”

He reiterated that security in the region can only be achieved with the expulsion of foreign anti-stability factors.

Earlier on Monday in his weekly press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spoeksman Saeed Khatibzadeh pointed to the US provocations in the region and added, “We have made it clear and warned that US is responsible for hatching any conspiracy in the region. We have heard some mischief and sent a message to the United States and its allies in the region that the United States should not resort to any new adventurism in the last days of its life in the White House.”

Asserting the fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to respond to any scenario, he hoped that the incumbent US government stop any tension in these last days.

Islamic Republic of Iran has never been willing to resolve its issues in another region and it is the United States who has made regional countries as bases of insecurity against Iran, Khatibzadeh added.

