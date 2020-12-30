US responsible for consequences of any adventurism in region

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a phone talk with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, on Tuesday night.

His remarks came after the US Navy announced last Monday the arrival of a nuclear-powered submarine in the Persian Gulf amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington on the eve of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on direct orders of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

The Iranian administration has also warned against any US adventurism aimed at militarizing the Persian Gulf, saying such moves would be in the interest of no country, whether in the region or elsewhere in the world.

“We do not consider the militarization of the Persian Gulf region to be in the interests of any country in the region and the world,” Ali Rabiei, the administration’s spokesman, said at his weekly presser on Tuesday.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council also warned that the US Military's increased mobility in the Persian Gulf region could lead to “harmful misunderstandings.”

"The US Military's increased mobility in the region is a sign of defiance and fear because of past mischiefs. Such actions would increase the entropy of insecurity and lead to harmful misunderstandings,” Ali Shamkhani said on Monday.

